It should go without saying, but if you ever feel the urge to talk trash about MMA fighters in the presence of a UFC heavyweight, don’t.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis, a highly ranked UFC heavyweight, was at the gym on Wednesday when a boxer started talking trash about MMA fighters, according to ESPN MMA reporter Ariel Helwani.

According to Lewis, the boxer said he would knock him out because he’s an MMA fighter.

That ill-advised decision resulted in Lewis getting in the ring with the boxer (not a professional, by the looks of it) and what resulted was a ferocious 1 minute annihilation that ended all debate.

Watch:

When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter pic.twitter.com/EjSeudMeQM — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) December 19, 2019

That really is the best way to solve this kind of argument, when you think about it. As it turns out, the ropes were the only thing preventing the trash talker from being unceremoniously blasted out of the ring.

It’s unclear what level of boxer Lewis’ victim was in this case. Judging by his complete lack of defense and the ease with which “The Black Beast” was able to throw wide and very blockable punches that were not blocked, it’s probably safe to assume he is not a high level boxer.

Or, if he is an actual boxer, he’s not a very good one. However, moral of the story, MMA fighters are not just grapplers. They can punch really hard and you should never anger them.

