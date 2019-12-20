Actress-comedian Whitney Cummings said she got in trouble last year for saying “Merry Christmas” to a television production crew.

Cummings revealed the incident during an appearance Wednesday on the late-night talk show Conan on TBS.

“Last year, I was working on a TV show, got in trouble with Human Resources for saying ‘Merry Christmas’ to an intern,” she said. “I was leaving, like on the 18th or whatever today was, and I was like, ‘Bye guys, Merry Christmas.’”

Cummings said when she returned to work, she was called into HR and notified that an intern was upset about the reference to Christmas. The comedian didn’t reveal the TV show where she worked.

Conan posted a clip from Wednesday’s show, with the story beginning around the four-minute mark.

[embedded content]

Cummings said that she wasn’t being sincere about wishing her co-workers a “Merry Christmas.”

“I don’t even care how your Christmas was. It was just a formality. It’s what you say when you leave,” she said.

Host Conan O’Brien chimed in, “In these times we’re in, that could trigger someone or offend them if it’s not their holiday.”

Cummings said she was told the intern was agnostic. “I can’t guess your holiday based on what you look like,” she said.

Since emerging as a popular stand-up comic, Cummings has segued into television, scoring a hit as a co-creator of the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, which ran from 2011 to 2017 and continues to live on in syndication.

Cummings also worked briefly on ABC’s rebooted Roseanne before it was canceled after just one season and re-tooled as the Roseanne-less The Conners.

