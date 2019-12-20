“I am concerned that if we do not impeach this president, he will get reelected,” Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas said this spring, explaining his support for impeaching President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Sanders, Biden spar over Medicare for All MORE, long before the phone call with the Ukrainian President Zelensky that is at the heart of the current saga. Given the accomplishments of Trump to date, it is easy to see why so many Democrats share this concern with Green.

Start with the state of the economy. Ronald Reagan, in his 1980 debate with Jimmy Carter, famously suggested voters ask themselves before deciding their vote, “Are you better off than you were four years ago? Is it easier for you to go buy things in the stores than it was four years ago? Is there more or less unemployment in the country than there was four years ago?” Reagan knew what political scientists and campaign operatives have known for decades, that when it comes to the deciding factors at the polls, perceived economic health is, for many voters, at the top of the list.

Since Trump took office, the economy has created more than seven million new jobs. Unemployment has fallen dramatically from 4.8 percent to 3.5 percent, with African American and Hispanic unemployment at historic lows. In contrast to the Obama era, the labor force is growing rather than shrinking. More Americans are working than ever before. Even with the largest workforce in our history, there are more job openings looking for employees to fill them than prospective employees looking for jobs.

Given that no incumbent president running for reelection in the postwar era has been defeated without an unemployment rate higher than 7.4 percent, the achievements of Trump on the jobs front alone establish him as a formidable candidate for reelection. But jobs and labor market growth are not the only measures of economic success. Gross domestic product growth has risen from the 2 percent average of the Obama years to 2.5 percent, with two quarters of the Trump years clocking in above 3 percent.

Moreover, Trump signed into law the Tax Cut and Jobs Act two years ago. Though Democrats derided it as a sop to the wealthy, a study showed that an average family of four, earning the median annual income of $73,000, received a cut in federal income taxes of more than $2,000. To the coastal elites who populate the modern Democratic Party, that may not be much more than their annual coffee bill, but to average families in the heartland, that is almost a 60 percent cut in their annual federal income tax bills.

Since Trump was elected, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has soared by more than 50 percent to more than 28,000 points. The S&P 500 Index has increased by more than 50 percent to more than 3,200 points. The Nasdaq Composite has risen by more than 70 percent to more than 8,800 points. If you think those gains go only to elites, think again, as about 100 million people have 401(k)s, and more than 42 million households have individual retirement accounts. They know who is putting more money in their wallets and who is making it easier to save for retirement and pay for college.

So the answer to the question posed by Reagan is simple. It is also most troubling to Democrats, who know they have nothing and no one to offer Americans to beat Trump. It is easy to see what is going on here. Democrats have weaponized impeachment and are using it as just another political tool against an opponent they cannot beat.

That is not why the Founders created impeachment. They feared that impeachment could be used by one party in control of the House against a president of the other party. The good news is that Americans see through this. The polls are swinging against Democrats, and this charade of an impeachment is only benefiting the reelection campaign. Before long, the charade will move to the Senate, where it will end with a failure to convict, and exoneration for Trump, as it should.

Jenny Beth Martin is the honorary chairman of Tea Party Patriots Action.