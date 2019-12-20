http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NH9lKF9aR_I/

Actress Zoë Kravitz posted a seductive photo, gloating over the House voting to impeach President Trump in an Instagram post to her 5.2 million followers on Thursday.

Kravitz, daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, celebrated House Democrats’ partisan impeachment with a photo of herself biting into a peach, topless.

“Eat that, 45,” the caption reads:

The Fantastic Beasts actress is far from the only celebrity to rejoice over the Democrat-led effort to impeach the president. Trump’s most notorious political adversaries in Hollywood — Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, and Michael Moore — gloated over the proceedings.

“I just witnessed, in person, the impeachment of Donald J. Trump!” Moore exclaimed, calling it a “stunning, exhilarating day of watching Democrats find the courage to confront a menace and watching the Republican bots all squirming and grunting and sounding like the dying dinosaurs that they are.”

“Victory!” he declared:

“Impeached,” Midler wrote:

More:

