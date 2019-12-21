(ABC NEWS) A Wisconsin teenager is facing life in prison after admitting to killing an accused pedophile who allegedly abused her and sold her to other men for sex.

Chrystul Kizer, now 19, admitted to killing 34-year-old Randall Volar at his home last year after she says he raped her, according to her attorneys.

The gruesome incident unfolded in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee, in June 2018. Kizer allegedly shot Volar twice in the head, set his home on fire and then stole his luxury vehicle, authorities said.

