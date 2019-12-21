Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang gave the media and Democrats a scolding Thursday night on the subject of impeachment.

The issue of impeaching President Donald Trump was the first one raised at Thursday night’s debate among those Democratic presidential candidates who qualified.

When Yang’s turn came, he took a different approach than most of the other candidates, beginning with an attack on the media.

“It’s clear why Americans can’t agree on impeachment, we’re getting news from different sources, and it’s making it hard for us even to agree on basic facts,” Yang, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, said.

“Congressional approval rating, last I checked, was something like 17 percent, and Americans don’t trust the media networks to tell them the truth.”

Yang then noted the mix of news fed to Americans by the mainstream media.

“The media networks didn’t do us any favors by missing a reason why Donald Trump became our president in the first place. If you turn on cable network news today, you would think he’s our president because of some combination of Russia, racism, Facebook, Hillary Clinton and emails all mixed together,” he said.

Yang said that the real issue facing America is hundreds of miles away from Capitol Hill.

“But Americans around the country know different. We blasted away 4 million manufacturing jobs that were primarily based in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri. I just left Iowa — we blasted 40,000 manufacturing jobs there,” he said.

“The more we act like Donald Trump is the cause of all our problems, the more Americans lose trust that we can actually see what’s going on in our communities and solve those problems.”

Yang said that pursuing impeachment, knowing that whatever House Democrats did it would not result in Trump being forced out of office, is a pointless distraction that has become far too important to Democratic politicians.

“What we have to do is we have to stop being obsessed over impeachment, which, unfortunately, strikes many Americans like a ball game where you know what the score is going to be, and start actually digging in and solving the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first place,” Yang said.

“We have to take every opportunity to present a new positive vision for the country, a new way forward to help beat him in 2020 because, make no mistake, he’ll be there at the ballot box for us to defeat.”

Yang’s comments created a buzz on Twitter.

Yang later said that as he campaigns, he does not get questions about impeachment.

“Americans are not focused on this in the same way the networks are,” he said, according to Politico.

He said that impeachment is pointless because Trump will not be removed from office.

“To me, there’s a crucial number of zero. That’s the number of Republicans that signaled they’ll cross party lines; you need 20 in the Senate. Until that becomes greater than zero. It seems like a foregone conclusion,” he said.

