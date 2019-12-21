Over the past few months the people in Iran protested against the Mullahs and and their horrible abuse of the Iranian people. In response Congress sent a letter to the Trump Administration to lift sanctions against the evil regime that is killing its own people in the streets.

What are the Democrats doing when not holding a corrupt impeachment sham? Well they are petitioning the Trump administration of course to lift sanctions on the regime that is killing its own people.

Did some digging over the letter’s authors. Found out @NIACouncil (Iran rgm’s lobby in the US) has a mole in Congress. @samira_says is now a permanent Legislative Assistant in the Office of @RepBarbaraLee. That could potentially give her (& the regime) access to US citizens’ data pic.twitter.com/lEk1k4bHTK — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) December 18, 2019

It turns out @RepRashida has a staffer from @NIACouncil (the Iranian regime’s de facto lobby/embassy in the US).@ethanazad handles a “broad legislative portfolio, helping Rep. Tlaib’s office on foreign affairs … and government oversight” Is Congress safe from Iran’s meddling? pic.twitter.com/ZVlwafpSVn — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) December 21, 2019

Not to be outdone, Newsweek recently published a story pushed by the Iranian regime.

THREAD 1)@Newsweek recently published a story with this cover, promoting talking points pushed by known #Iran apologists/lobbyists. Their main purpose: maintaining the regime in power against the argument of supporting regime change in Iran by the Iranian people. pic.twitter.com/oUnUchzTEG — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 16, 2019

How much money do Democrats make from illegal regimes like Iran and criminals like the Mexican cartels? Is this their main source of funds?

