Over the past few months the people in Iran protested against the Mullahs and and their horrible abuse of the Iranian people.  In response Congress sent a letter to the Trump Administration to lift sanctions against the evil regime that is killing its own people in the streets.

What are the Democrats doing when not holding a corrupt impeachment sham?  Well they are petitioning the Trump administration of course to lift sanctions on the regime that is killing its own people.

Not to be outdone, Newsweek recently published a story pushed by the Iranian regime.

How much money do Democrats make from illegal regimes like Iran and criminals like the Mexican cartels?  Is this their main source of funds?

