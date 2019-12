(NBC NEWS) It wasn’t by chance that more than a dozen black medical students dressed in white coats and posed outside the slave quarters of a Louisiana plantation.

Russell Ledet and classmates from Tulane University planned the trip and photos at the Whitney Plantation in Edgard with the hope that others would be inspired by the images.

“Just thinking about being a black doctor in America. I think more people should see this,” Ledet, 33, told NBC News.

