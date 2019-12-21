PHILADELPHIA—

Michael Bloomberg’s

campaign is planning to keep offices open and staffers employed through the November election—even if he isn’t the nominee—in six battleground states President Trump swept in 2016, according to people familiar with the matter.

The plan marks the latest wrinkle in the billionaire’s unorthodox presidential campaign, in which he entered the contest late, is skipping the early-state nominating contests and pouring part of his personal fortune into political ads.

Mr. Bloomberg said last weekend he planned to maintain his campaign’s infrastructure through election day in North Carolina, one of the six states. At a field office opening in Pennsylvania on Saturday, the former New York City mayor didn’t make the same commitment for the Keystone State, but the people familiar with the matter said the campaign is set to extend its general-election presence to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida, with announcements coming soon.

The long-haul investment, as his campaign has described it, is part of Mr. Bloomberg’s overlapping primary and general-election strategy that his advisers believe keeps the focus on Mr. Trump, rather than his Democratic opponents, while putting resources into states that are more delegate-rich than the earlier nominating contests.

Mr. Bloomberg has previously said that even if he doesn’t become the Democratic nominee, keeping the offices open in battleground states will help the party in the general election.

Already, Mr. Bloomberg has been running anti-Trump digital ads and unveiled a commitment of $15 million to $20 million to register 500,000 voters in some of those states.

The total number of offices, staffers and cost of that field operation during the general election are still in the works, but it is expected to include several dozen offices and hundreds of field organizers who would work to defeat Mr. Trump and help the eventual nominee, said the people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Bloomberg’s campaign is bypassing the first four nominating contests and competing only in states that start voting in early March, some of which will be competitive in a general election against Mr. Trump. Four of those six general-election swing states—North Carolina, Michigan, Florida and Arizona—will vote in March, while Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have primaries in April.

“You don’t find too many Democratic candidates for president that come here to Pennsylvania,” Mr. Bloomberg said at a packed office opening in Philadelphia on Saturday. Of Mr. Trump, he said: “We just have to find a way to beat him in November, and we’re going to run a statewide campaign across all of Pennsylvania and other key states. And that’s what we’re starting right now,” he said.

After spending more than $100 million on TV ads, Mr. Bloomberg, who entered the Democratic presidential primary last month, has been opening field offices across the country in recent days. He was expected to campaign and attend field-office openings in three states Saturday: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Asked Saturday how he could win back those swing states against the president, Mr. Bloomberg said:

“We have to find ways to get people to believe that they have a future, that their kids are going to do better than they are doing and pull people together,” he said.

The former mayor reminded attendees that to face Mr. Trump, he needed to get through the Democratic primary first. A recent WSJ/NBC national poll of Democratic primary voters showed him at 4%, well behind front-runners such as former Vice President

Joe Biden

and

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

of Massachusetts.

Because Mr. Bloomberg is self-funding his campaigning, he won’t be able to meet the Democratic National Committee’s debate criteria, which include donor and polling thresholds. Mr. Bloomberg said Saturday he would be happy to participate if the DNC changed its rules, but argued that primary voters weren’t as interested in the debates.

“I don’t think the debates really matter that much,” he said.

Before his field-office opening, Mr. Bloomberg made a stop at the Reading Terminal Market, where he talked with voters, shaking hands and taking selfies.

Debora Naber, a 67-year-old Philadelphia resident, said she is considering supporting the former mayor. “I need to hear more of what he has to say,” she said, adding her top choice at the moment is Mr. Biden.

Mike Harris, 49, said he was considering voting for Mr. Bloomberg. But he also had concerns about his electability. His wealth “is both a blessing and a curse,” Mr. Harris said. “The party has been very vocal and focused on wealth inequality and there’s a segment that will view him unfavorably.”

Mr. Bloomberg has also faced criticism from some Democrats for his support of GOP Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania in 2016. Mr. Toomey was one of the few Republicans to back a gun-control proposal in 2013.

