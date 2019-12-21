The Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog has cleared Border Patrol agents of any wrongdoing in the deaths of two young migrants late last year.

In December 2018, Jakelin Caal Maquin, 7, died of a bacterial infection. A few days later, Felipe Alonzo-Gomez, 8, died.

The deaths of the two children sparked a public debate about the care of children in the custody of the Border Patrol.

The inspector general for DHS found that Border Patrol agents properly conducted medical checks on the two children and were not responsible for their sudden deaths after they were taken into custody, according to the Washington Examiner.

“We are still saddened by the tragic loss of these young lives, and we continue to bolster medical screenings and care at DHS facilities on the border,” a spokeswoman for Homeland Security said, according to NBC News.

“The men and women of Border Patrol are committed to the highest standards of professionalism and care.”

The department released separate statements about each child. In each statement, the department said, “The investigation found no misconduct or malfeasance by DHS personnel.”

In a statement about Maquin, the department said a day after the child and her father were apprehended “the child’s father reported that she was ill with a fever and vomiting. The child also started having seizures.”

“When the child arrived at the USBP station in Lordsburg, USBP Emergency Medical Technicians initiated medical care and flew the child to the hospital by commercial air ambulance. USBP personnel drove the father to the hospital. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day,” the statement said.

“The state medical examiner’s autopsy report found the child died of natural causes due to sequelae of Streptococcal sepsis.”

The statement about Gomez-Alonzo said that six days after the child and his father were apprehended, “a USBP agent noticed that the child appeared ill and interviewed the father, who requested medical treatment for his son.”

The child was then taken to a hospital, the statement said.

“The hospital staff diagnosed the child with an upper respiratory infection, prescribed amoxicillin and acetaminophen, and discharged the child, who was returned to the USBP facility,” the statement said.

“USBP personnel obtained and administered the prescriptions to the child. The child’s condition improved briefly, and subsequently worsened. USBP again transported the child and father to the hospital; upon arrival, the child was unresponsive and pronounced dead.”

“The state medical examiner’s autopsy report found the child died from sepsis caused by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria,” the report said.

The deaths led to changes by the Border Patrol in how it addresses possible medical issues in the children of undocumented immigrants who are brought across the border by their parents.

