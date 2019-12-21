On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to delay transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate makes the process “look a little more political” and that Pelosi doesn’t have much leverage because the House has “essentially lost control of the process.”

Brooks said, “I think it’s very risky. As Mitch McConnell said, why is withholding something I don’t want to do, why is that leverage? And so, it was always going to be a reality that, once the House voted to impeach, they were going to lose control of the process. And they have essentially lost control of the process. … I don’t think it’s very powerful leverage. I think it delays what eventually will be a trial, pushing it, frankly, back into primary season. And it looks — makes it look a little more political.”

