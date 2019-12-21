On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks sided with 2020 presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) in his feud with fellow 2020 candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over fundraising and donations by arguing that it’s absurd to say someone who has “had some success can’t support a Democratic candidate, and that candidate is somehow tainted.”

Brooks said, “I’m on Buttigieg’s side on this. I think it’s a purity test to think that somebody who started a company and had some success can’t support a Democratic candidate, and that candidate is somehow tainted. You look at Buttigieg’s policies, they’re clearly not the policies of the corporate fat cats. They are policies that would be tough on corporations.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett