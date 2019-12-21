Democrats thought their latest coup attempt would rid them of President Trump.

It doesn’t look that way.

President Trump’s approval rating

At the beginning of the week President Trump’s approval rating was 47% on the Rasmussen daily poll.

On Friday President Trump’s approval rating hit 50%.

This is three points higher than Barack Obama at the same point in his presidency.

And on Thursday a CNN poll found the Trump economy received its best ranking in nearly 20 years.

It’s already obvious to Democrats that their sham impeachment will boomerang into 2020.

Obviously the slapdash impeachment was a complete loser.

