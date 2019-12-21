U.S. Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers arrested multiple child sex offenders after they entered the United States in recent days.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents in Arizona on December 18 arrested a Mexican man after he illegally entered the U.S. The agents transported the man to the Border Patrol station for processing and a biometric background investigation, according to Tucson Sector officials.

During the background investigation, agents identified the illegal alien as 49-year-old Curicaberi Aguirre Gomez. A records check led to the discovery of a conviction in an Orange County, California, for a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, officials stated.

That same day, CBP officers assigned to the Laredo Port of Entry processed a Mexican citizen with legal permanent resident status as he approached for re-entry into the U.S. During the screening process, agents identified the man as 76-year-old Porfirio Cruz Pecina. The officer discovered active warrants for the man’s arrest in Webb County, Texas.

Webb County Sheriff’s Office officials sought the man on three felony warrants for indecency with a child, officials stated. Officers turned the Mexican man over to sheriff’s office deputies in Laredo.

On Tuesday morning, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents observed a group of eight migrants illegally cross near Campo, California. The group included seven men and one woman — all from Mexico.

During processing, a records check uncovered an active FBI warrant in Las Vegas, Nevada, in connection to a child pornography case. The agents turned the man over to the Department of Homeland Security where he will face additional charges for immigration violations.

Later that morning, agents encountered a man attempting to avoid detection by hiding in the brush along the Mexican border. During processing, agents discovered the man served a 15-year prison sentence following a conviction by a California court for kidnapping and raping a minor.

The agents turned the man over to a detention facility where he will face felony charges for aggravated illegal re-entry after removal as a child sex offender.

“I am proud of the great work agents demonstrated in locating and arresting these known child predators,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison said in a written statement. “Their actions help keep our communities safe.”

