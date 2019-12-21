When Christianity Today magazine said in an editorial this week that President Trump should be removed from office, it stirred some strong feelings and pointed questions.

Like who would those editors want in the office, someone who is “passionately pro-abortion?”

One of the first reactions came from Franklin Graham, chief of the worldwide Christian ministry Samaritan’s Purse.

After all, his father founded the magazine and the magazine cited Billy Graham in its attack on President Trump.

He revealed that his father, probably the world’s most famous Christian evangelist, voted for Trump in the last election.

But one of the most pointed comments came from James Dobson. The founder of the James Dobson Family Institute and Family Talk, noted he was speaking as an individual.

He charged, “I have read a new editorial published by Christianity Today that promotes impeachment of President Donald Trump. The editors didn’t tell us who should take his place in the aftermath.”

He continued, “Maybe the magazine would prefer a president who is passionately pro-abortion, anti-family, hostile to the military, dispassionate toward Israel, supports a socialist form of government, promotes confiscatory taxation, opposes school choice, favors men in women’s sports and boys in girl’s locker rooms, promotes the entire LGBTQ agenda, opposes parental rights, and distrusts evangelicals and anyone who is not politically correct.

“By the way, after Christianity Today has helped vacate the Oval Office, I hope they will tell us if their candidate to replace Mr. Trump will fight for religious liberty and the Bill of Rights? Give your readers a little more clarity on why President Trump should be turned out of office after being duly elected by 63 million voters? Is it really because he made a phone call that displeased you? There must be more to your argument than that. While Christianity Today is making its case for impeachment, I hope the editors will now tell us who they support for president among the Democrat field. That should tell us the rest of the story.”

Franklin Graham also had pointed out Trump’s accomplishments.

“Look at all the president has accomplished in a very short time. The economy of our nation is the strongest it has been in 50 years, ISIS & the caliphate have been defeated, and the president has renegotiated trade deals to benefit all Americans. The list of accomplishments is long, but for me as a Christian, the fact that he is the most pro-life president in modern history is extremely important – —and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that, to say it doesn’t count? The president has been a staunch defender of religious freedom at home and around the world – and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that? Also the president has appointed conservative judges in record number – and Christianity today wants us to ignore that? Christianity Today feels he should be removed from office because of false accusations that the president emphatically denies.”

He confirmed his father would not agree with the magazine, because Billy Graham “believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

He said, “For Christianity Today to side with the Democrat Party in a totally partisan attack on the president of the United States is unfathomable. Christianity Today failed to acknowledge that not one single Republican voted with the Democrats to impeach the president. I know a number of Republicans in Congress, and many of them are strong Christians. If the president were guilty of what the Democrats claimed, these Republicans would have joined with the Democrats to impeach him. But the Democrats were not even unanimous – two voted against impeachment and one voted present. This impeachment was politically motivated, 100% partisan. Why would Christianity Today choose to take the side of the Democrat left whose only goal is to discredit and smear the name of a sitting president? They want readers to believe the Democrat leadership rather than believe the president of the United States.”