NBA star Dwyane Wade recently spoke about his transgender 12-year-old son’s transformation into who “she” is and addressed folks questioning his parenting, whom Wade said are the ones with the problem.

“I watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually come into,” the former Miami Heat guard told the “All the Smoke” podcast on Wednesday, referencing preteen son Zion Malachi Airamis.

“And for me… nothing changes in my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities. So, all I had to do now is get smarter educate myself more. And that’s my job,” continued Wade, who recently retired from the NBA after an uber-successful career.

“First of all, you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have,” he added. “You can learn something from your kids.”

Wade, who married actress Gabrielle Union in 2015, said the couple “talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice.”

“We want them to be whoever they feel that they can be in this world. That’s our goal. Understand you can be whoever and you can be whatever,” he said.

Wade explained that when he first noticed his son was not “on the boy vibe,” he questioned how he would react as a parent.

“Me and my wife are having conversations about, you know, us noticing that, you know, [Zion] wasn’t on the boy vibe that Zaire was on. And I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘What if your son comes home and tell you he’s gay? What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act?’ It ain’t about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you?”

Young Zion sported long, colored, manicured nails and wore a crop top in the posted Wade family Thanksgiving photo, which triggered a response on social media.

Reacting to the discussion and backlash over Wade’s parenting choices, the hoop star took to Twitter to defend how he is “leading” his family.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!” he wrote.

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

“I’m speaking for so many others in the LGBTQ+ community,” contended Wade, speaking to “All the Smoke.”

“All these people that’s out there saying these things, look at yourself. Understand that you’re the one that’s got the issues. You’re the one that’s got the problem,” he said. “It’s not the kids, it’s not the ones who decide, ‘Yeah, you born a certain way, you gotta be that way.’ That’s not life, man.”

“This is the new normal. So, if anybody different, we’re looked at as different. The ones that don’t understand it. The ones that don’t get it,” Wade added. “The ones that get stuck in the box, you know, they’re different. Not the people out here living their lives.”