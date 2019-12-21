Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) attacked Pete Buttigieg during this week’s Democratic primary debate for recently meeting with wealthy donors at a “wine cave” in California.

“Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States,” Warren said. “I do not sell access to my time.”

But, as it turns out, Warren’s attack reeks of hypocrisy.

That is because, according to the Associated Press, Warren has also courted wealthy donors at a winery — as recently as last year in the run up to the launch of her presidential campaign.

On a Saturday evening in June 2018, with temperatures in the 70s and the Red Sox playing at Fenway Park, supporters of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren gathered at the City Winery Boston for a fundraiser. They were treated to songs by the Grammy-winning artist Melissa Etheridge and heard remarks from Warren, who was months away from announcing her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. For the top donors, those who could contribute or raise $5,400 per couple or $2,700 a person, there was a VIP photo reception and premium seating. For them and others who gave at least $1,000, there was also a gift: a souvenir wine bottle.

These days, however, Warren positions herself as an ultra-progressive candidate who does accept money from special interest groups and wealthy donors. Such a posture is very new.

According to the Associated Press, Warren “held a series of small meetings at her home to court top Boston-area donors who raised large sums for Hillary Clinton and to gauge their interest in supporting the senator’s potential bid.”

In fact, Warren “has continued to attend the very kind of events for which she has criticized others,” the AP reported, including in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Greenwich Village, and the uber-wealthy Santa Monica, California.

Rufus Gifford, who worked for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, called Warren’s attacks “disingenuous.”

“It implies a level of corruption and cronyism that is inaccurate and ultimately plays into the hands of Republicans,” he told the AP.