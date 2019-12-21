The FBI and DOJ and multiple government agencies were out in force in 2015 spying on candidate Trump in attempts to link him up with their fake Russia conspiracy.

General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell gave us clues in September that Professor Mifsud may have been one of the Deep State’s spies used against the Trump team in late 2015!

In June of 2018 The Gateway Pundit posted an article identifying unredacted words in previously redacted texts between corrupt cops Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two individuals supposedly having an affair and key players at the top of the FBI involved in spying on candidate and then President Trump.

The discovery came from an individual on Twitter who was then removed from Twitter named Nick Falco who identified a word uncovered in a Senate text that was previously redacted by the corrupt DOJ.

In our post we noted that hidden in the information released by the Senate at that time were unredacted Strzok–Page texts that showed that the FBI initiated actions to insert multiple spies in the Trump campaign in December 2015.

As we reported previously, according to far left LA Times, Comey stated in March of 2017 under oath that the FBI investigation into the Trump – Russia scandal started in July 2016.

We knew then without a doubt that Comey lied about this.

Intelligence expert Tony Shaffer tweeted Falco’s tweet –

Falco’s tweet stated that the texts released from corrupt FBI investigator Peter Strzok to corrupt FBI attorney Lisa Page state the following:

BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG; OCONUS LURES; OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple – Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump?”

Additional information we also provided showed that Obama’s spy, Stefan Halper, was awarded a contract in September of 2015.

We also pointed out that the problem with Obama spying on Trump before July 2016 is that it is against FBI rules:

Retired assistant FBI director for intelligence Kevin Brock also has questions. Brock supervised an agency update to their longstanding bureau rules governing the use of sources while working under then-director Robert Mueller. These rules prohibit the FBI from directing a human source to perform espionage on an American until a formal investigation has been opened – paperwork and all. Brock sees oddities in how the Russia case began. “These types of investigations aren’t normally run by assistant directors and deputy directors at headquarters,” he told me. “All that happens normally in a field office, but that isn’t the case here and so it becomes a red flag. Congress would have legitimate oversight interests in the conditions and timing of the targeting of a confidential human source against a U.S. person.” -The Hill

The problem with Comey lying about the start date of the Trump counterintelligence campaign before Congress is that it is against the law.

President Trump tweeted out a follow up to our post the next day undoubtedly referring to our post :

Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015. SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

The Mainstream Media was interested. They were interested in denying the fact that spying on candidate Trump occurred in spite of evidence to show it and then slammed the President and the Gateway Pundit for posting the above tweets from Nick Falco.

To this day Wikipedia (which supports crazy far-left and dishonest positions in anything related to President Trump) calls this work, a conspiracy and Spygate a conspiracy.

Wikipedia calls the above a conspiracy and the Gateway Pundit a conspiracy site. They don’t call CNN, NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, ABC, the New York Times, Washington Post, and the many other far left sites conspiracy sites for pushing the Trump – Russia collusion for more than two years but President Trump and the Gateway Pundit are slandered with this label in spite of being totally correct.

Their entire rebuttal omitted the facts. For example, they state that the texts were released previously, yes they were but, THEY WERE REDACTED. Wikipedia is a joke when it comes to US politics!

US Intelligence and the Justice Department, including the FBI, were indeed spying on candidate Trump in 2015.

Candidate Trump declared his candidacy for President in June of 2015. While public polls said Hillary would win in a landslide, behind the scenes, the DNC must have been frightened because the Democrats and the Deep State pulled out all their illegal tricks shortly after Trump’s announcement in 2015.

We now know that corrupt DOJ attorney and number four at the DOJ, Bruce Ohr, set aside time to meet with Christopher Steele in his calendar in early October of 2015. Steele is the alleged author of the fake Steele dossier used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign, transition team and Presidency. Ohr’s calendar shows this meeting :

Shortly after that meeting, Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr’s wife is hired by the far left smear firm Fusion GPS. We have conflicting information about Nellie Ohr’s exact hire date, for all we know she could have been hired on October 2, 2015, the same date as the Steele-Ohr meeting. She testified she started working for Fusion GPS in October of 2015 :

Based on his calendar and his wife Nellie’s testimony, we know that Bruce Ohr lied in front Congress. Ohr lied about Nellie’s start date with Fusion GPS. The demoted and disgrace DOJ attorney Bruce Ohr stated in his testimony before Congress that Nellie started with Fusion GPS in November of 2015:

In Nellie’s testimony to Congress in response to Representative Jim Jordan’s questions, Nellie says the following –

Ms. Ohr. Uh-huh. I mean, I did a couple of different projects for them [Fusion GPS].

Mr. Jordan. Can you tell me what those projects were?

Ms. Ohr. Yeah. The first project, the initial project had to do with looking into a particular Russian firm that was suspected of being involved in sex trafficking.

(p 10)

Mr. Jordan. Can you tell me the name of that firm?

Ms. Ohr. Vlad Models.

Mr. Jordan. Okay. And what else did you work on?

Ms. Ohr. I worked on a project looking into the relationship of Donald Trump with organized crime, a Russian organized crime.

Mr. Jordan. Okay. And was that work at all related to the now famous dossier?

Ms. Ohr. No.

Mr. Jordan. What was it related to then — walk me through what that work entailed?

Ms. Ohr. What it entailed in what sense?

Mr. Jordan. Describe what you were doing and what the objective was?

Ms. Ohr. Yeah, I would write occasional reports based on the open source research that I described about Donald Trump’s relationships with various people in Russia.

So Nellie worked for Fusion GPS to find dirt (or make up dirt apparently) on President Trump and she was hired in October of 2015, give or take a few weeks.

But in addition to this, Bruce Ohr is the topic of discussion in a 302 report where he states that someone, very likely his wife – the one name that adequately fits in the redacted sections below, worked for Fusion GPS to dig up Trump’s connections to Russia. Nellie also knew, according to her husband, that she was working for “the Clinton Campaign, John Winer at the State Department and the FBI”!!!

General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell gave us another clue in September. She requests that the US government provide her and her client, General Mike Flynn, documents related to Deep State spy Joseph Mifsud from an event in late 2015 –

Notice that Powell refers to “302s” regarding the dinner event in 2015 that General Flynn attended, which means that the FBI was interviewing Mifsud as early as 2015 and knew EXACTLY who Mifsud was and was not before Papadopoulos ever met Mifsud. Notice also that the timing of this event was days before Strzok’s text in late December of 2015!

So we now know that Joseph Mifsud, the same individual that spied on George Papadopoulos in 2016, was also involved in setting up General Flynn with Russians in late 2015.

Oh, we also know that Wikipedia is absolutely inaccurate and even slanderous in their posts related to Spygate, President Trump’s tweet that Spygate started in 2015 and our post that supported the President’s tweet.

