(BLOOMBERG) U.S. regulators have approved a vaccine to protect against the deadly Ebola virus, a crucial step in the battle against an infection that’s considered one of the world’s deadliest killers.

The vaccine, developed and made by Kenilworth, New Jersey-based Merck & Co., was found to be 100% effective when given at least 10 days in advance of potential exposure, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The tests were conducted in Guinea, during a 2014 to 2016 outbreak.

“The FDA’s approval of Ervebo is a major advance in helping to protect against the Zaire ebolavirus as well as advancing U.S. government preparedness efforts,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement.

Read the full story ›