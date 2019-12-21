Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a closed door fundraiser in New York City hosted by tech investor Kevin Ryan last week.

Democrat protesters tried to storm the event.

Rather than coming out to talk with working class New Yorkers (or letting us in! It’s cold out here!) @PeteButtigieg called the cops on us. Why did #WallStreetPete come to campaign in our city if he’s afraid to talk to us. pic.twitter.com/7pM3tl6GsM — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) December 12, 2019

Buttigieg also held another posh fundraiser in California with billionaires.

Then during the debate on Thursday night Elizabeth Warren attacked Pete for holding pricey fundraisers with billionaires in “wine caves.”

A “wine cave” fund-raiser for Pete Buttigieg elicited the most direct clash between the mayor of South Bend and Senator Elizabeth Warren, which quickly escalated into an argument about “purity tests” and the role of wealthy donors in a contested primary https://t.co/8mry7yqoge pic.twitter.com/oz63enLQkq — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 20, 2019

Now there is evidence Liz Warren also held private fundraisers with Kevin Ryan in New York City.

Warren just got caught again.

Via Mike Cernovich.

What’s interesting is Elizabeth Warren once did a private fundraiser with the exact same address and host as Pete Buttigieg recently did pic.twitter.com/5xsiOYJAAo — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 21, 2019

