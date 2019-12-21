https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/figures-liz-warren-held-a-fundraiser-at-same-exact-address-and-with-same-host-as-pete-buttigieg-recently-did/

Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a closed door fundraiser in New York City hosted by tech investor Kevin Ryan last week.

Democrat protesters tried to storm the event.

Buttigieg also held another posh fundraiser in California with billionaires.

Then during the debate on Thursday night Elizabeth Warren attacked Pete for holding pricey fundraisers with billionaires in “wine caves.”

Now there is evidence Liz Warren also held private fundraisers with Kevin Ryan in New York City.
Warren just got caught again.

Via Mike Cernovich.

The post FIGURES. Liz Warren Held a Fundraiser at Same Exact Address and with Same Host as Pete Buttigieg Recently Did appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...