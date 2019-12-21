Hanoi Jane Fonda wants “climate criminals” in the US energy sector tried and hanged like Nazis in Germany.

Jane Fonda made the comments in a recent interview with VICE TV.

Fonda told VICE, via Greenjihad, that climate change is an existential threat like no other we have faced as a species. She said we should halt all pumping of oil and other fossil fuels immediately and find the people working in those industries good-paying union jobs elsewhere.

It’s a good thing she’s an idiot actress.

The post Hanoi Jane Wants ‘Climate Criminals’ in Energy Sector Tried and Hanged Like Nazis in Germany (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.