Hanoi Jane Fonda wants “climate criminals” in the US energy sector tried and hanged like Nazis in Germany.

Jane Fonda made the comments in a recent interview with VICE TV.

Fonda told VICE, via Greenjihad, that climate change is an existential threat like no other we have faced as a species. She said we should halt all pumping of oil and other fossil fuels immediately and find the people working in those industries good-paying union jobs elsewhere.

It’s a good thing she’s an idiot actress.

