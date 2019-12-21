Democratic Rep. Norma Torres (Calif.) floated a wild conspiracy theory on Friday, suggesting without evidence that President Donald Trump is acting as a “handmaid” to Russia because Russian President Vladimir Putin is blackmailing him.

“I am afraid that Vladimir Putin may have something on the president. And it is the reason why the president has continued to play the handmaid to Vladimir Putin, inviting him to the White House and opening the doors and not having any advisers present, taking the notes from the interpreter and continuing to talk to him and continuing to parrot everything that he tells him,” Torres told CNN host Brianna Keilar.

“Russia is no friend of the U.S. They have never been a friend to us. They continue to compromise us internationally. They continue to attack our friends and our allies overseas. So, we have to be very careful, we have to keep a close eye on how this continues to evolve,” Torres continued.

The Democratic lawmaker’s suggestion left Keilar stunned.

“You said you think that Putin may have something, meaning compromising information, kompromat, as it’s said in Russia, on President Trump? Do you have proof of that? Is there something specific that you’re thinking of when you say that,” the CNN host asked.

However, Torres did not provide evidence to back her claims. Instead, she claimed that “there is no other reason why President Trump continues to capitulate to what Putin is telling him.”

“The fact that this President of the United States continues to depend on Russia to win the next election that he has coming, asking not only Russia, but asking Ukraine and China openly on TV to investigate his political opponents who could be challenging him, and who absolutely have an opportunity to win in this next election, I think is unconscionable,” Torres said.