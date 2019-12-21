Far left billionaire George Soros has been systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States. Many of his backed candidates have won their races and are causing havoc across the country.
This week US Attorney General Bill Barr spoke with Martha MacCallum on FOX News. Bill Barr called out George Soros for subverting the legal system in the US and creating more crime and violence.
AG Barr calls out how Soros is subverting our legal system and leading to more crime and violence pic.twitter.com/fAdCQY6BEi
Attorney Bill Barr is right!
Soros-backed District Attorneys are causing mayhem across the US:
St. Louis–
Unhinged Soros-Backed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Creates “Exclusion List” Banning 28 City Cops From Testifying in Court
Chicago–
FIGURES. Soros Spent $408,000 on Campaign for Radical Attorney Kim Foxx — Who Just Let Jussie Smollet Walk on Hate Hoax Charges
St. Louis again–
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Soros-Backed St. Louis Circuit Attorney REFUSES to Charge Dealer with 1,000 Opiate Pills and $30K in Cash – Shows Officers the Door
Boston–
Another Soros-Linked District Attorney Blocks Boston Police from Making Arrests on Shoplifting, Destruction of Property, Resisting Arrest, Drug Offenses… No Deportation of Illegals
Philly–
Soros-Backed Anti-Cop Philadelphia DA Krasner Blasted by Trump Appointed US Attorney for Attack that Wounded Six Officers
And St. Louis again–
Soros-Funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Refuses to Charge Killer of 7-Year-Old Child Despite Suspect’s Confession
Soros also backed the new District Attorney in San Francisco — Bill Ayers’ stepson Chesa Boudin.
Is it any wonder why Soros groups are banned from entire countries?
