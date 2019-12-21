(THE BLAZE) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has thus far obstructed the impeachment process by delaying the transfer of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, which passed in the House this week, to the Republican-controlled Senate.

According to Ken Starr, Pelosi’s actions are “wrong constitutionally,” he said Saturday on Fox News.

“It’s an impeachment with a footnote or with an asterisk,” Starr said. “By the way, it never went over to the Senate, which I think means that it’s a bit of a phony impeachment.”

