A majority of registered voters support impeaching and removing President TrumpDonald John TrumpMaxine Waters warns if Senate doesn’t remove Trump, he’ll ‘invite Putin to the White House’ Trump signs .4 T spending package, averting shutdown Twenty-five Jewish lawmakers ask Trump to fire Stephen Miller over ‘white nationalist’ comments MORE after the House voted this week to impeach him, according to a new poll.

The Politico/Morning Consult survey released Friday found that 52 percent of voters support the House’s decision to impeach Trump, and 51 percent would support a decision by the Senate to remove him.

Meanwhile, 43 percent said they opposed impeaching Trump and 42 percent said they would oppose his removal.

Like in Congress, voter support for impeachment was largely divided along party lines. Eighty-five percent of Democrats said they approved of impeachment while just 17 percent of Republicans said the same.

Independents were fairly divided, as 48 percent said they approved of the impeachment while 41 percent disapproved of it.

A total of 1,387 registered voters were surveyed between Dec. 19 and 20, which came after the House voted to approve articles of impeachment against Trump this week. The margin of error in their responses is plus or minus three percentage points.

The House voted this week mostly along party lines to impeach the president for abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress during the impeachment inquiry.

For the president to be removed from office, more than two thirds of the GOP-led Senate would have to vote for his ouster following a trial in the upper chamber.