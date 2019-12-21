(KPBS) San Diego has long been a favorite spot for tourists who come for its surfing, beaches and parks. But for the past couple of years, tourists have also been coming for something else.

Legal marijuana.

And that has contributed to a bump in emergency room visits, said Dr. Richard Clark, an emergency physician and director of medical toxicology at UC San Diego.

“It’s much easier for people to get in general, and so tourists or visitors to California will often want to try it,” he said. “And they won’t have the experience that many local users have and may accidentally use too much.”

Read the full story ›