In the movie “Lone Wolf McQuade,” superstar tough-guy actor Chuck Norris plays a fictional Texas Ranger who wages war against a drug kingpin with weapons, wits and martial arts.

Now, there really is a wolf named McQuade.”

Norris and his wife, Gena, gave the name to a wolf in residence at the Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary in Texas.

“This rescued black phase grey wolf pup is just seven months old and is already capturing the hearts of many, including local actor, martial artist, and all-around Texas icon – CHUCK NORRIS! Norris and his wife, Gena, have been awarded the honor of naming McQuade and have dubbed him after the 1983 film ‘Lone Wolf McQuade’ starring Norris,” said a statement by the non-profit sanctuary.

The organization said the public can meet McQuade and the 11 other pack members if they take a tour.

The local Community Impact reported the sanctuary cares for wolves and wolfdog hybrids and currently is developing a new facility in Navasota, Texas.

“I am happy to visit this one-of-a-kind place dedicated to protecting these magnificent animals,” the actor said in a statement released by the group.

The Norris image was highlighted when Glock, the gun maker that confidently explains it is driven “by a commitment to perfection, relentless innovation and disciplined precision,” needed a spokesman.

“Perfection.” “Relentless.” “Disciplined.” The requirements kinda limited the field to Chuck Norris, they said.

The company said, “The parallels between Glock and Norris deliver an authentic, fun and legendary alignment of brands.”

Norris certainly is familiar with firearms, as attested by the “Chuck Norris Facts” that circulate the internet.

“When Chuck Norris donates blood, he avoids the syringe, just asking for a gun and a bucket.”

And then there’s “faster than a speeding bullet” is a Chuck Norris warm-up.

Norris, says another, “doesn’t dodge bullets, they dodge him.”

And Norris “only invented guns because he wanted to make it a fair fight. For others.”

“Chuck Norris revolutionized and ushered martial arts into the American mainstream just like Glock revolutionized firearms by inventing and commercializing polymer-based pistols and the SAFE ACTION System,” said Josh Dorsey, vice president of Glock Inc.

“Having him represent the Glock brand brings two iconic names together that are mutually committed to perfection and their fan base. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

Norris has built a reputation with fictional “facts.” But he’s also had real-life impacts.

For example, demonstrators in Montreal complained that police intimidated them by plastering on a police vehicle a poster of Norris toting two guns from the movie “Invasion U.S.A.”

A political-science professor, Francis Dupuis-Déri, filed the protest with authorities against nine police officers who were patrolling streets in Quebec City when the G7 summit was held.

“The complaint includes a video of a protest held June 8 in which a photo of Chuck Norris carrying a rifle in each hand can be seen attached to the door of a police van used to transport an arrested demonstrator,” the report said.

The Norrises’ Kick Start program for school students has taught tens of thousands lessons in self-defense and life.

Norris also has let loose his humorous side more than once.

He released a video that was a parody of an ad by action movie hero Jean-Claude Van Damme, who performed a split between two moving trucks.

Norris’ response was doing the splits between two flying jets.

See the Van Damme ad, followed by Chuck Norris’ parody:

[embedded content]

Norris has said some of his favorite internet “facts” include:

“When the Boogeyman goes to sleep every night, he checks his closet for Chuck Norris.”

“Chuck Norris doesn’t read books. He stares them down until he gets the information he wants.”

“Outer space exists because it’s afraid to be on the same planet with Chuck Norris.”

When asked what he thought about the phenomenon, Norris said: “My answer is always the same: Some are funny. Some are pretty far out. And, thankfully, most are just promoting harmless fun.”

Norris also downplays the notion that he’s some sort of superman.

“I’ve got a bulletin for you, folks. I am no superman. I realize that now, but I didn’t always. As six-time world karate champion and then a movie star, I put too much trust in who I was, what I could do and what I acquired. I forgot how much I needed others and especially God. Whether we are famous or not, we all need God. We also need other people.”

His toughness is matched by that of his wife, Gena Norris.

The couple told of her years-long and multi-million dollar fight for life when she was poisoned during a series of routine MRI tests.

A metal used in the dye that facilitates the test accumulated in her body, leaving her feeling like she was dying.

She talked about her experience in an interview on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.”

Norris has been writing a weekly column exclusively for WND since October 2006.