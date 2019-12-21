A mother in Monmouth, Oregon, who gave birth to “one in a million” identical twins last year is sharing her story.

Rachel Prescott and her husband, Cody, were elated when doctors told them she was pregnant with twins, according to LifeNews.com.

However, they also diagnosed the babies, Charlotte and Annette, with Down syndrome and congenital heart disease and encouraged Rachel to abort them.

“Information on navigating their cardiac situation was dwarfed by the push for genetic testing and possible means of abortion,” the young mom said. “I wanted to explain how far I was from desiring to end my pregnancy, but at that moment I could only sit in silence.”

A total of six doctors suggested abortion, even though they were not totally certain of the girls’ health conditions.

Despite the possible diagnosis, the Prescotts moved forward with their pregnancy.

The odds of having identical twins with Down syndrome are one in a million, and that is exactly what happened.

“Doctors usually suggest that twins are born by c-section because it can be risky but our prayers had been answered for a natural birth and two babies not needing to be rushed away to an operating table,” Rachel said, adding, “We were so grateful and relieved.”

Since their birth, the Prescott family wants the world to know that Down syndrome should not cause fear, but acceptance.

Rachel continued:

We have loved every moment with our daughters, and they are the lights in our lives. DS is nothing to fear, and everything to celebrate. The only difficult part in parenting children with DS, is that the rest of the world has yet to understand the beauty and joy they radiate. There are negative stigmas that have led those who lack exposure to this people group to incorrect assumptions and imposing limitations on these individuals. And this is why we share our story. Society needs to turn from eradicating people with DS. We need to make a shift to teaching DS children that they can have the same love and desire to live life to the fullest as anyone else.

Now, Rachel shares their journey on a blog dedicated to erasing the stigma that surrounds people with Down syndrome.

“Parents, DO NOT FEAR negative comments or opinions from others concerning your child or Down syndrome,” she wrote in May.

“These words are dust. Stink bugs may crawl up, stench included, but they are merely proof that there still exist people who need to know the truth about what joy, love, and beauty, are truly about.”