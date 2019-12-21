https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/ny-police-union-blasts-de-blasio-on-five-year-anniversary-of-execution-murders-of-officers-wenjian-liu-and-rafael-ramos/

New York Police officers turn their backs on Mayor de Blasio in 2015

Five years ago today New York Police Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were shot dead execution style by a man upset with the Eric Garner and Michael Brown grand jury decisions.

Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were shot dead by Ismaayil Brinsley, a crazed killer who said he was going to revenge the deaths of robber Michael Brown and Eric Garner.

Prior to the police shootings Mayor de Blasio attacked New York police saying he worries about the safety of his mixed-race son Dante in interactions with police, just like parents of other black children.

On Friday Mayor Bill de Blasio posted a tweet remembering the two lost police officers five years ago today.

The NYPD Police Union blasted de Blasio in their response – And included a photo of police officers turning their backs on de Blasio at the police funeral.

