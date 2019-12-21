New York Police officers turn their backs on Mayor de Blasio in 2015

Five years ago today New York Police Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were shot dead execution style by a man upset with the Eric Garner and Michael Brown grand jury decisions.

Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were shot dead by Ismaayil Brinsley, a crazed killer who said he was going to revenge the deaths of robber Michael Brown and Eric Garner.

Prior to the police shootings Mayor de Blasio attacked New York police saying he worries about the safety of his mixed-race son Dante in interactions with police, just like parents of other black children.

On Friday Mayor Bill de Blasio posted a tweet remembering the two lost police officers five years ago today.

Five years ago today, two of New York’s Finest were assassinated because of the badge they wore. We will NEVER forget this attack on the NYPD. Detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were devoted to their families and to our city. May we honor their commitments for generations. https://t.co/LpLZOuBtig — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 20, 2019

The NYPD Police Union blasted de Blasio in their response – And included a photo of police officers turning their backs on de Blasio at the police funeral. You disgraceful sub human creature. Ramos & Liu were murdered as a result of your propaganda that fueled an anti police agenda. You and that phony Bratton took NO action, fostered protest & hate groups that called for killing cops. Shame on you! We will NEVER forget what you did! https://t.co/OmYyXVgjj4 pic.twitter.com/pmhxrxZKx1 — SBA (@SBANYPD) December 20, 2019

