President Trump was in rare form today at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

At least 1,000 students lined up early to see President Trump speak today at the youth summit in Palm Beach.

During his speech President Trump pointed to the media and told his young supporters to write “16 more years” on their posters to drive the media crazy!
Hah-hah!

Here is the full speech. Rush Limbaugh introduced President Trump.

It’s not the first time he dropped the 16 year line.
It works every time.

Trump is right.
This drives the lunatic left crazy.

What a crowd today!

