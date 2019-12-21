President Trump was in rare form today at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

At least 1,000 students lined up early to see President Trump speak today at the youth summit in Palm Beach.

INCREDIBLE: At least 1,000 students lined up outside of #SAS2019 nearly 10 HOURS before @realDonaldTrump is set to speak There has never been so much enthusiasm for a conservative President among America’s youth This is history in the makingpic.twitter.com/wDmPJqNU55 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 21, 2019

During his speech President Trump pointed to the media and told his young supporters to write “16 more years” on their posters to drive the media crazy!

Hah-hah!

Here is the full speech. Rush Limbaugh introduced President Trump.

It’s not the first time he dropped the 16 year line.

It works every time.

Here’s Trump, during an official White House event, urging people to urge him to shred the Constitution by chanting “16 more years” pic.twitter.com/GQgP8q3zEZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2019

Trump is right.

This drives the lunatic left crazy.

In all the craziness yesterday this got no attention. In his Pittsburgh speech Trump said the crowd should chant 16 more years, not just 4 more years. How many times does he have to joke about being a dictator before we take him seriously? pic.twitter.com/MjZVd5Dlwh — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) October 24, 2019

What a crowd today!

Impeachment did not stop over 5,000 young Conservatives that attended a Turning Point Conference in Florida to Support President Trump! That’s right, keep building Trumps Army🇺🇸 Retweet this because you will never see it on MSM! Follow @InBlondWeTrustpic.twitter.com/vnZ2NjrTg3 — ♛ 𝓑𝓵𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓲𝓮 ♛ (@InBlondWeTrust) December 20, 2019

The post President Trump at Turning Point USA’s Action Summit: You Want to Drive Them Crazy? Go “16 More Years!” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.