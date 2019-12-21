Progressive policies are hurting the state of California.

It is now known for high taxes, a massive homeless problem, disease in the cities, and human waste in the streets.

All of this combined is causing people to flee the state.

The Associated Press reports:

California still most populous, but stalls at 39.9 million More people are leaving California than moving in, evidence of the toll the state’s housing crisis is taking as the world’s fifth largest economy inches toward 40 million people. An estimate released Friday by the California Department of Finance put the California’s population at 39.96 million, just shy of the 40 million milestone demographers had predicted the state would have passed by now. The report shows California added more than 180,000 people when accounting for births and deaths for the 12 month period ending July 1. But when you include people who moved in and out of the state, California lost 39,500. State officials say it is the first time since the 2010 census that more people left California than moved in over the course of a year, contributing to the state’s slowest recorded growth rate since 1900. “People won’t move here because they can’t afford to come in the door,” said Dowell Myers, professor of policy, planning and demography at the University of Southern California. “The jobs are there. The people aren’t there.” More than 158,000 people moved to California over the 12 month period that ended July 1. But more than 197,000 people left.

The homeless crisis is definitely one of the driving factors here.

NBC News reports:

HUD estimates 2.7 percent rise in U.S. homelessness due to California housing crisis An estimate of annual homelessness in the U.S. released Friday by the federal government shows that the number of people living on the streets increased 2.7 percent this year over last because of crisis-level housing issues in California. The nation’s most populous state experienced a 16.4 percent increase in homelessness in 2019, the report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development said, even though voters approved a $4 billion affordable housing bond more than a year ago, and Los Angeles passed its own $1.2 billion housing bond in 2016. L.A. has been slow to spend its money on shelters because of neighborhood opposition, and the state’s largest coastal cities have long experienced housing prices and rents that exceed the budgets of many families. In November, San Francisco voters approved $600 million in bonds for affordable housing.

What is it going to take for California to change direction?

The state needs new leadership.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

The post REPORT: For The First Time, More People Are Leaving California Than Moving In appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.