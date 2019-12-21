An osteopathic physician who made a fortune selling natural health products has donated more than $2.9 million to the National Vaccine Information Center — nearly 40% of the funding to the Virginia-based anti-vaccine group, The Washington Post reported.

Joseph Mercola’s net worth is close to $100 million, and he’s donated $4 million to groups that support the anti-vaccination movement, the Post reported, citing documents and tax records.

According to the Post, Mercola has made millions selling natural health products like supplements, and has made claims some of his remedies are effective alternatives to vaccines. The claims have prompted warnings from regulators.

The NVIC is the country’s oldest anti-vaccine advocacy group and claims it’s mostly supported by small donations. The organization has played a major role in getting parents to delay or avoid vaccinating their children.

The NVIC lists Mercola’s website as a partner on its homepage with links to his site where readers can see and buy his products, the Post reported.

Mercola told the Post he offers “simple, inexpensive and safe alternatives to the conventional medical system, which is contributing to the premature death of millions and is causing needless pain and suffering in great part because multinational corporations want to increase their revenues.”