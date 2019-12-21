The Republican National Committee raised $20.6 million in November, more than twice the haul raised by the Democratic National Committee, Bloomberg reported.

Citing Federal Election Commission data, Bloomberg reported the RNC ended November with $63.2 million cash on hand, a war chest built in part by President Donald Trump’s fundraising.

For its part, the DNC raised $8.1 million and ended the month with $8.4 million in the bank.

Overall, the RNC has raised $215 million so far to support Trump’s re-election and Republican candidates up and down the ballot. The RNC has targeted Democratic House members in districts Trump won over the impeachment vote, the news outlet reported.

The RNC spent $18.8 million in November, while the Democrats spent $8.4 million. It was the fifth month this year the DNC spent more than it raised. It ended the month with $6.5 million in debts, while the RNC reported none.

“President Trump’s digitally driven campaign is giving him a massive fundraising and organizing advantage over whoever emerges from the Democratic race,” Axios’ Mike Allen writes.