Perhaps inspired by one of the characters he’s played, actor Robert de Niro said Friday he wants to see President Donald Trump “confronted and humiliated” in public.

In an interview with lefty filmmaker Michael Moore, The “Irishman” actor said he wants the president to be struck with feces.

“I’d like to see a bag of s—t right in his face. Hit him right in his face,” De Niro said while made a smacking sound with his hands, according to the New York Post.

“And let the picture go all over the world. And that would be the most humiliating thing. Because he needs to be humiliated,” De Niro added.

De Niro: Trump needs to be “put in his place”

The 76-year-old actor also had some advice for the 2020 Democratic nominee. “He needs to be confronted and humiliated by whoever his opponent is, his political opponent,” De Niro told Moore.

“They have to stand up to him,” the Academy Award winner added. “They don’t have to do it in an obvious physical way, but they have to have the formidability to confront him and to put him in his place, because the people have to see that, to see him be humiliated.”

Moore said he agreed with De Niro’s famous 2016 statement where the actor called Donald Trump a “pig,” “a dog,” “a national disaster,” and “a mutt” he wanted to punch in the face. “It would kind of feel good to punch him — not hurt him — but just punch him in the face,” Moore said.

Robert De Niro Admits He’d Like to Punch Donald Trump in the Face



‘It’s a disgrace’

De Niro also had harsh words for congressional Republican leaders in Moore’s podcast, The Hill reported.

“For the Republicans who have fallen in line with him…I don’t understand that,” he told Moore. “It’s a disgrace. It’s beyond a disgrace. Shame on them. Shame on all of them.”

Continuing, De Niro said, “these people like [Sen.] Lindsey Graham [R-S.C.] and this [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy [R-Calif.] and these other ones, and [acting White House chief of staff Mick] Mulvaney who said all these things about his children and not someone like Trump … doing such a turnaround. What is that? I don’t understand that. That’s frightening.”