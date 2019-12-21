Robert De Niro is really embracing a role he once played — “Dirty Grandpa.”

The 76-year-old actor hates President Donald Trump, but he’s come up with a whole new disgusting way to show his hatred.

“I’d like to see a bag of s**t right in his face,” De Niro said Friday during an appearance on the “Rumble” podcast of film director Michael Moore, another sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

“Hit him right in the face like that and let the picture go all over the world,” De Niro said.

De Niro also said he hopes the candidate who wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination will try to humiliate Trump whenever they can. The nominee has to “confront him and put him in his place because the people have to see that, to see him be humiliated,” the actor said. The two-time Oscar winner has been blasting Trump since he won the presidency.

In November 2018, The “Raging Bull” star went on another profanity-laced tirade, this time while presenting comedian Billy Crystal the Friars Club’s entertainment icon award, according to Variety.

“De Niro first shouted, ‘F— Crystal!’ as a wink to his condemnation of Trump at the Tony Awards earlier this year,” Variety wrote. ” ‘I just get so upset with that jerkoff in the White House,’ he said, drawing boos from the crowd. ‘Boo is right! Down with this motherf—er!’”

De Niro also said he thinks Crystal should consider running for president. “We’ve got a dangerous buffoon-in-chief. What we need is a heroic comedian-in-chief,” he said. “As much as we could use you in the never-been-more-white White House, I think it’s best to keep you right where you are — making us laugh and entertaining us like no one else.”

At the Tony Awards that same year, De Niro dropped a bunch of F-bombs. “I’m gonna say one thing: “F**k Trump,” he said. “It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘F**k Trump!’” That triggered a standing ovation.

He also said at the Annual Hudson River Park Gala “”F**k you, Donald Trump. It’s a horror with this mother**ker,” and blasted Trump at the National Board of Review Annual awards, saying, “It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes — the guy is a f**king fool.”

De Niro also believes in some weird conspiracy theories.

The “Goodfellas” actor in November told the Daily Beast that Trump will “likely start a war” in order to stay in the White House for 12 years.

“I’m worried because if he gets re-elected, it’s gonna be very, very bad—very bad on a lot of levels. We already have a lot of reparations, if you will—repairs—to do to the damage that he’s already done, and he has to be gotten out,” De Niro told The Beast. “He’s going to be history at one point, though he’d love to be president for life. He jokes about it. I think that if he became president for a second term he’d try to have a third term, and let smarter people manipulate it into getting us into some kind of altercation: a war.”