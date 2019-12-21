House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff said during an interview with PBS that he has no sympathy for Carter Page after the FBI abused the FISA process to spy on him for a year.

Serial liar Adam Schiff also said that he has no regrets writing a counter-memo in 2018 disputing Nunes and claiming the FBI did not abuse the FISA process in order to spy on Carter Page.

The FBI violated Trump campaign advisor Carter Page’s Constitutional rights when they presented fabricated evidence and withheld exculpatory material from the FISC in order to obtain a total of FOUR FISA warrants on Page.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified that the FBI relied “entirely” on Hillary Clinton’s phony dossier in their FISA applications, which claimed Carter Page was working on behalf of the Russian government.

None of these claims were corroborated and the FBI withheld information about the CIA’s decade-long relationship with Carter Page.

In light of Horowitz’s findings, Schiff said he has no sympathy for Carter Page.

“I have to say Carter Page came before our committee and for hours of his testimony, denied things that we knew were true, later had to admit them during his testimony,” Schiff said.

“It’s hard to be sympathetic to someone who isn’t honest with you when he comes and testifies under oath. It’s also hard to be sympathetic when you have someone who has admitted to being an adviser to the Kremlin,” he added.

WATCH:

.@RepAdamSchiff is unsympathetic to Carter Page, telling @FiringLineShow that Page “denied things that we knew were true” in testimony, admitted to being an advisor to the Kremlin & “was apparently both targeted by the KGB, but also talking to the United States and its agencies.” pic.twitter.com/GkjdGQZWLV — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) December 20, 2019

Carter Page blasted Adam Schiff in response, calling Schiff “more untrustworthy and dangerous” than FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith who Horowitz referred for criminal investigation after he altered an email about Page.

There have been various allegations of dishonesty regarding FBI lawyer Clinesmith. On information, belief and firsthand experience since 2017, I have actually found @RepAdamSchiff to be even more untrustworthy and dangerous with his misuse of @DNC lies:https://t.co/kMkRYFceGs — Carter Page, Ph.D. (@carterwpage) December 21, 2019

