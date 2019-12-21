Newly released documents from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Pentagon provide further insight into the timeline regarding the White House’s freezing of congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine.

The Center for Public Integrity obtained the documents through a FOIA request and published them late Friday.

According to the new documents, shortly after President TrumpDonald John TrumpMaxine Waters warns if Senate doesn’t remove Trump, he’ll ‘invite Putin to the White House’ Trump signs .4 T spending package, averting shutdown Twenty-five Jewish lawmakers ask Trump to fire Stephen Miller over ‘white nationalist’ comments MORE‘s now-infamous July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, White House aides were tasked with halting the $391 million of military aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifically, the obtained documents, while heavily redacted, contain emails sent by senior White House official Michael Duffey. Duffey, a Trump appointee, works through the OMB and is responsible for overseeing national security money.

“Based on guidance I have received and in light of the Administration’s plan to review assistance to Ukraine, including the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, please hold off on any additional DoD obligations of these funds, pending direction from that process,” Duffey wrote to OMB and Pentagon officials on July 25.

“Given the sensitive nature of the request, I appreciate your keeping that information closely held to those who need to know to execute direction,” Duffey added.

The freeze of the aid raised eyebrows at the OMB and other government agencies, with many worried that the delay of aid would make it hard for the assistance to go through before Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

For example, Department of Defense Comptroller Elaine McCusker mentioned on Sept. 5 the “increasing risk of execution.” On Sept. 11, Duffey informed McCusker that the aid was being released. McCusker, through email, asks Duffey what caused the holdup. The first part of Duffey’s response is redacted, but he goes on to say that he’s “glad to have this behind us.”