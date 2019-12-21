When Shakespeare wrote that “All the world’s a stage … and one man in his time plays many parts,” he could have had in mind Sen. Chuck SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerKlobuchar on impeachment: ‘This is a global Watergate’ Senate impeachment trials and fabulations Fill the New York federal district court vacancies MORE (D-N.Y.). In 1999, Schumer famously opposed witnesses in the trial of President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonIvanka Trump says father is ‘energized’ by impeachment fight California Gov. Newsom defends ‘wine caves’ after debate mention Democrats hope to focus public’s attention on McConnell in impeachment battle MORE as nothing more than “political theater.” Now Schumer has declared that witnesses and a full trial are essential for President Donald Trump, and that any trial without witnesses would be the “most unfair impeachment trial in modern history.”

Of course, that would not include the Clinton trial, where Schumer sought to proceed to a summary vote without a trial. As the Senate gears up for only the third presidential impeachment in history, the fight has begun over the rules and scope of a Senate trial. The Framers were silent on the expected procedures and evidence for a Senate trial, beyond the requirement of a two-thirds supermajority to convict a president. The only direct precedent on these issues is derived from two very different trials, of Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

By sending a thin, incomplete record to the Senate, the House of Representatives could not have made things easier for the White House. Since the House did not want to take time to subpoena critical witnesses (such as former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonThe Hill’s Morning Report — Impeachment face-off; Dems go after Buttigieg in debate Democrats hope to focus public’s attention on McConnell in impeachment battle Klobuchar on impeachment: ‘This is a global Watergate’ MORE) or to compel testimony of other witnesses, the Senate could declare that it will try the case on the record supplied by House Democrats, a record that Democrats insist is already conclusive and overwhelming. Moreover, in reviewing those earlier trials of Johnson and Clinton, Democrats may have to struggle with precedents of their own making. Indeed, Republicans could argue that a trial without witnesses is impeachment Democratic-style.

The first question for trial could be whether there should be a trial at all. In early English impeachments, the House of Lords often refused to hold trials on impeachments, which often were raw political exercises. In the Clinton trial, Democrats moved to dismiss both impeachment articles as meritless. The motion by then-Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) failed on a largely party-line vote of 56–44, with Democrats – including then-Sen. Joe Biden Joe BidenClaire McCaskill: Young girls ‘are now aspiring’ to be like Warren, Klobuchar after debate Booker releases list of campaign bundlers Yang campaign raises 0K since debate MORE (D-Del.) and Sens. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinSenate Democrats press GOP chairmen over Ukraine allegations Lobbying World Congress set to pass bill to help terrorism victims win compensation from Palestinian Authority MORE (D-Calif.) and Schumer – opposing any trial at all.

Ironically, at least one of the Trump impeachment articles – the obstruction of Congress claim – would make a stronger case for such a threshold dismissal. The House adopted an abbreviated investigation in order to impeach by Christmas. President Trump Donald John TrumpMaxine Waters warns if Senate doesn’t remove Trump, he’ll ‘invite Putin to the White House’ Trump signs .4 T spending package, averting shutdown Twenty-five Jewish lawmakers ask Trump to fire Stephen Miller over ‘white nationalist’ comments MORE has challenged congressional demands for testimony and documents in court; Presidents Clinton and Richard Nixon both took such appeals all the way to the Supreme Court, where they lost. I disagree with Trump’s assertions of immunity and privilege. However, the House has taken the position that it can set an artificially short period of investigation and impeach a president who goes to court instead of simply yielding to Congress’s demands.

Such a theory would allow members of Congress to effectively manufacture the grounds for impeachment by setting brief investigations and then impeaching when presidents turn to the courts. In this case, the House burned more than three months without issuing subpoenas to key witnesses like Bolton; it even pulled a subpoena for an impeachment witness rather than have the court rule on its merits. In the meantime, other courts have ruled on these matters, such as the court order for former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear. An appellate court ruling could be expedited on that and other cases, just not by Christmas. Worse yet, the Supreme Court just agreed to review decisions ordering Trump to turn over tax and financial records.

The greatest departure from tradition in the Clinton trial was the barring of live testimony (and, indeed, most witnesses) in presenting evidence. In 1868, the Johnson trial followed the traditional model, with 25 prosecution and 16 defense witnesses. In the Clinton trial, Democrats opposed witnesses in the Senate. That was a surprise, since the issue of witnesses came up in the House proceedings where I testified as a constitutional expert. While I favored calling witnesses in the House investigation, I noted that the Framers did not specify when, if ever, witnesses would be heard. Historically, however, a Senate trial was viewed as an obvious forum for witnesses.

Two things prompted the House not to call many witnesses. First, the Clinton impeachment was the result of a long investigation by two independent counsels and a record requiring two vans filled with evidence to deliver to the House Judiciary Committee. With dozens of sources and witness statements, the House did not see the necessity of recalling the same witnesses. Second, Democrats accepted that Clinton committed felony perjury about an affair with a White House intern. They simply insisted that you could not impeach a president for that crime if the subject was personal.

The Democrats outmaneuvered the Republicans and got an agreement not only to limit the witnesses to three but to bar public review of their depositions. They then succeeded in barring any public testimony on the floor. On Feb. 2, 1999, after depositions were completed, Minority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) moved to bar those depositions from being played on the floor and to go straight to closing arguments. Again, all Democrats except Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) voted to skip to closing arguments.

Some precedent is a bit more recent. Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffColbert presents ‘Once Upon Impeachment’ as new ‘animated classic’ Trump’s Dingell insults disrupt GOP unity amid impeachment Impeachment’s historic moment boils down to ‘rooting for laundry’ MORE (D-Calif.) and the other House impeachment managers are expected to demand fair play and equal treatment in the presentation of witnesses and evidence, the very due process denied in the House investigation. (Democratic leaders repeatedly denied witnesses and minority hearing-days for Republicans. They allowed only one non-staff witness for the entire House Judiciary proceedings, and I was that witness.)

As a general rule, I am inclined to oppose threshold dismissals and to favor witnesses in Senate trials. However, the House has undermined those preferences by advancing its facially dubious article on obstruction and a facially incomplete record. This week, Schumer continued to express shock at the notion of a trial without witness testimony, asking why Republicans are “so afraid of witnesses” and portraying a trial without witnesses as a mockery. A full trial, however, will require Republicans not only to ignore the precedent set by Schumer and others in the Clinton case but the incomplete record established by the House in this case.

The House rejected calls to take a little more time to secure additional testimony or court orders against the administration. Even during the final impeachment vote, members referred to still developing facts involving the conduct of associates of Trump counsel Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiColbert presents ‘Once Upon Impeachment’ as new ‘animated classic’ Graham warns Giuliani: ‘I hope you know what you’re talking about’ US diplomat William Taylor to leave Ukraine post at the beginning of January MORE in Ukraine. If House Democrats had taken more time, they could have locked such testimony and evidence into the record, so as not to rely on the Senate’s Republican majority to complete their case.

Now, after rejecting basic rights to the Republican minority during the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee hearings, they are demanding the witness and adversarial rights they denied House Republicans. In other words, they hope Senate Republicans will resist the temptation to offer a trial that is as cursory and as contrived as the House investigation

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law for George Washington University and served as the last lead counsel during a Senate impeachment trial. He testified as a witness expert in the House Judiciary Committee hearing during the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.