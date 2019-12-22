At least 13 people were shot at a Chicago house party that honored a man who was killed earlier in 2019, according to news reports on Sunday morning.

The 13 victims range from age 16 to around 48 years old, Chicago Police Bureau of Patrol head Fred Waller told CNN and other news outlets. Four of the victims, including a 16-year-old, were hospitalized in critical condition.

“This incident stemmed from a dispute within that party,” Waller told the network. “This party was given in the memory of a subject that was slain in April. We’re still developing details as far as that goes.”

Shots were fired at three different locations in the incident, Waller said.

“Shots were fired within the residence, which caused everyone to start to leave,” Waller said.

When people fled the party after the shooting, police said a gunman may have opened fire from a vehicle parked outside.

“Then a vehicle was driving down the street. One of the people also who left the residence fired upon this vehicle,” Waller said. “So we had three different scenes, all within a close proximity.”

The shooting unfolded at around 12:30 a.m. local time in the 5700 block of South May Street in the South Side Chicago neighborhood, ABC7 in Chicago reported.

“I was awoken by the sound of, seemed like 4, 5, or 6 gunshots and it seemed pretty loud, so it seemed kind of close,” neighbor Terrence Daniely told the local news outlet. “I didn’t see any commotion when I looked out the window but then shortly after I heard the sounds of people screaming and running from a party on the street.”

“It was just so many people out, so many cars on the street, and the police response was amazing, it seemed like there were 100 police officers running to the scene,” Daniely said.

Waller told the ABC affiliate station that one person was arrested.

“One person was arrested at the scene with a revolver,” Waller said. “Another person who was shot during the altercation was later identified as a person who may have also been firing a weapon.”

He said Police Observation Device (POD) cameras aided officers in obtaining information about the shootings.

“POD videos shows who was firing outside so we have some information about what happened there,” said Waller. “One of the people who left the party also fired shots at a passing vehicle so we have about three different crime scenes to cover.”

Officials said they plan on increasing patrols in the area, ABC7 reported.

In 2019, 493 people have been killed across Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune’s tally.