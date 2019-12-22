(STUDY FINDS) — URBANA, Ill. — Dog owners, increasingly called “pet parents” by the pet supply industry, are becoming steadily more aware of what they’re feeding their “fur babies.” In the wake of a recent pet food scare that caused many owners to re-think grain-free dog food, pet food manufacturers are now offering fresher, human-grade alternative foods for dogs. However, little research had actually been performed on the food. Now, a study by researchers at the University of Illinois finds that not only is this food more palatable for dogs, it is also more easily digested than other dog foods.

Kelly Swanson, study co-author and a professor of Human Nutrition at Illinois, says he wanted to know the specifics of what makes human-grade food superior for dogs than other foods.

“Of course, you assume that since human-grade ingredients are high quality, the foods should be highly digestible,” Swanson says in a media release. “But until unbiased researchers actually conduct the testing, these companies are getting questioned by consumers and veterinarians. Are the foods safe? Are they complete and balanced? Basically, are they good?”

