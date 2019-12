(BALTIMORE SUN) — Seven people, including three teenagers, were shot in downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore police.

A little after 2 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Park Ave. for a report of a shooting.

They found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and hip, an 18-year-old man shot in both legs, a 27-year-old man with a wound to his arm and a 17-year-old boy shot in the back and leg.

