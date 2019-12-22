An activist group is planning a $3 billion city that includes dorm-style accommodations, communal televisions, and underground tunnels to house California’s homeless.

Daune Nason, the founder of the activist group Citizens Again, announced Thursday his proposal for a city with an estimated $3 billion price tag decked out with amenities and services to serve 150,000 of California’s homeless.

In 2018, California’s homeless population reached nearly 130,000— about one-fourth of the national total, CBS Los Angeles reported.

According to a press release, the city would include dormitory-style sleeping quarters along with communal bathrooms and private showers.

“Qualified citizens”— those who meet as-yet undisclosed criteria— will be allowed to live in the city and are free to leave whenever they wish, says Nason, who adds, “Some might want to stay forever.”

Residents of this planned city would be provided wristbands to gain access to their dorms, as well as perform tasks such as job check-ins, medicine consumption, and buying items with credits.

The city would be divided into four neighborhoods, and each neighborhood would be equipped with its own cafeteria and kitchen with multiple scheduled eating times to accommodate an 150,000-person population.

The project will also involve building underground tunnels so deliveries can be made and city workers can commute to their jobs to “minimize disruption of citizen life,” according to Nason.

“It will be a city they’ll want to live in, a community they’ll want to be part of, and for those that desire, an opportunity to gain life skills to integrate back into society,” according to the Citizens Again website.

A GoFundMe page with a goal of $50,000 for the proposed city raised just $820 as of Sunday afternoon.