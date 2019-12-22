Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on Saturday at a rally in Los Angeles for democratic socialist presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that the United States is turning into a fascist country under President Donald Trump.

“It is fascism that we’re evolving into,” the Democratic congresswoman said after she was interrupted by a heckler, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Democratic representative also said the U.S. is not an “advanced society.” The Examiner reported she cited remarks by Harvard professor and left-wing activist Cornel West who spoke before her:

“Establishing a loving society in the United States of America” is not “an irrational, overly feeling, sympathetic statement,” she said. Rather, it’s the pursuit of “an advanced society.” And an advanced society, Ocasio-Cortez said, guarantees healthcare and tuition-free college and trade schools, among other benefits.

“What we are living in now is not an advanced society,” Ocasio-Cortez declared.

Calls for ‘revolution’

The freshman congresswoman also encouraged Sanders’ supporters to heed the democratic socialist’s calls for a “revolution.”

“This is about a movement that has been decades in the making,” she said. “We can’t go back to the way things were before, because the way thing were before is how we got to where we are now. We cannot go back to a world where the rich are put first and working people are put last in Washington day in and day out.”

Not the first time she says this

This is not the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has said the U.S. is turning into a fascist country. The young representative declared over the summer that Trump’s governance mirrored that of “authoritarian regimes.”

“Are we headed to fascism? Yes. I don’t think there’s a question,” Ocasio-Cortez said in July after she visited migrant detention facilities.

“If you actually take the time to study, and to look at the steps, and to see how government transforms under authoritarian regimes, and look at the political decisions and patterns of this president, the answer is yes,” she said at the time.