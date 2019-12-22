(USA TODAY) — CHICAGO – At least two gunmen opened fire early Sunday at a house party in Chicago, wounding 13 people and sparking bedlam as partygoers fleeing for safety encountered more shooting on the street outside, police said.

Patrol Chief Fred Waller said two people were in custody. One was armed with a revolver, the other had suffered a gunshot wound at the party in the Englewood neighborhood on the city’s South Side, he said.

“There was a dispute where shots were fired inside,” Waller said. “The people started to spill out, and as they spilled out more shots were fired. So we have about three (shooting) scenes.”

Read the full story ›