On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Christianity Today editor in chief Mark Galli said he wrote the editorial calling for the removal of President Donald Trump because “his public morality that makes him unfit.”

Galli said, “I don’t know, I mean, in one sense, my- my call for his removal was on the order of hyperbole in this regard. The odds of that happening either by election or Senate are actually probably fairly slim at this point. What I’m really arguing in the piece fundamentally is that the president is unfit for office. Now, there is- that may be a difference without- a distinction without a difference. But the point is, and I’m not really speaking politically- making a political judgment about him because that’s not our expertise at Christianity Today. I am making a moral judgment that he is morally unfit, alright. I even more precisely, it’s his public morality that makes him unfit because all of us, anybody in leadership has- none of us are perfect. We’re not looking for saints. We do have private sins, ongoing patterns of behavior that reveal themselves in our- in our private life that we’re all trying to work on. But a president has certain responsibilities as a public figure to display a certain level of public character and public morality. The point of my argument is not to judge him as a person in the- in the- in the eyes of God. That’s not my job. But to judge his moral- his public moral character and- and ask, has he gone so far that the evangelical constituency that we represent, can we in good conscience do the tradeoff anymore?”

He added, “He gives us what we need on pro-life, but he’s got this bad character. And my fundamental argument I’m making is we crossed a line somewhere in the impeachment hearings, at least in my mind, that no- that- that balance no longer works.”

