CNN’s Fareed Zakaria warned Democrats and their liberal media today that the Conservative Party’s landslide victory in the United Kingdom’s general election could be a preview of America’s upcoming 2020 election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party stunned the British Labour Party with an historic landslide election victory earlier this month.

Johnson’s Conservative party won an 80 seat majority, the party’s largest since 1987.

And Boris Johnson was able to defeat the far left Labour Party despite a lackluster economy.

On Sunday CNN’s Fareed Zakaria warned Democrats and their liberal media that the UK election could foreshadow how the 2020 election plays out.

“The irony is The Republican Party, like the Tories, has become ideologically a bigger-tent party, while the Democrats — historically defined as a large coalition — are ideologically narrow on the issues that might well define the 2020 election.”

