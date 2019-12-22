The normal human reaction to the death of a child is deep grief. Even animals will go to great lengths to prevent would-be attackers from harming their offspring.

But to liberals like Michelle Wolf, it’s something to celebrate.

In her latest Netflix special, the anti-Trump “comedian” boasted about how having an abortion made her feel “powerful” and like “God.”

Actually it makes her more like Satan… Comedian Michelle Wolf Jokes Killing Her Baby in an Abortion Made Her More “Like God” https://t.co/qtDvgccJtn — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 18, 2019

Wolf is billed as an edgy feminist who pokes fun of cultural norms, including and especially social conservatives.

In reality, she’s an angry woman willing to say anything to get attention.

Her jokes aren’t funny, her punchlines are annoying and her observations are nothing more than repackaged leftist talking points aimed at attacking family values and basic decency in the most vulgar way possible.

Her brash style and bombastic “humor” won her a Netflix show last year.

On that program, Wolf dressed in an American flag leotard and oh-so-boldly proclaimed, “God bless abortions and God bless America!”

“Women, if you need an abortion, get one,” she shouted.

The show was eventually canceled due to low ratings.

It’s now one year later and Wolf is at it again.

The increasingly left-wing Netflix recently awarded her with a stand-up special, “Joke Show.”

During the hourlong special, Wolf lectured her audience about how women shouldn’t feel bad about having an abortion.

She said that when she decided to end her unborn child’s life it made her feel like “God.“

“I think you should be able to get an abortion for any reason you want,” Wolf declared to a smattering of applause.

Ordering the execution of her child made her feel “very powerful,” she bragged.

“You know how people say you can’t play God? I walked out of there being like … ‘I am God!'”

This sort of bottom-feeder routine is really old hat. It’s not even comedy, really. It’s just a cheap way to make headlines and kick sand in the eyes of pro-life Americans.

She can say what she wants, but my guess is Wolf is hurting deep down about killing her child and this is how she copes with it.

Countless women have come forward since Roe v. Wade and expressed sorrow, regret and sadness over their abortions.

Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff in the Roe case, eventually opposed abortion, later converting to Catholicism and becoming an outspoken pro-life activist.

Despite all her terrible takes during her Netflix special, Wolf is right about one thing: You do play God when you have an abortion.

It’s not just a “clump of cells” or a “fetus” that gets removed from a woman’s body.

It’s a human being whose life is ended when its limbs are ripped apart and its skull crushed to pieces.

To not only laugh about that but to take pleasure in it and encourage others to get an abortion as well is truly diabolical.

