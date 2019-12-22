http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MPUgJo2nl-c/

As it turns out, the Cowboys couldn’t get a touchdown in Philly or Dallas on Sunday.

Hours after the Cowboys amassed three field goals in an ugly and possibly season ending loss against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the team’s plane was “not viable” and could not get off the ground for the team’s return flight to Dallas.

And it would get worse:

One would imagine that Tony Pollard – who coughed up a crucial fumble that swung the momentum in the game – and head coach Jason Garrett, would be among those asked to remain behind in Philly. Though, it’s unclear whether Philadelphia or Dallas would want either of them.

As one might expect, Twitter was nothing but sympathetic and understanding of the Cowboys plight:

All may not be lost, however, should the Cowboys beat the Redskins next weekend and if the Eagles lose to the Giants, then Dallas could find themselves right back in it. Though, absent a deep playoff run, it’s unlikely that Jason Garrett will still be the head coach.

But for right now, Garrett is probably just hoping to get a ride home.

