Actor Robert De Niro, an ardent critic of President Donald Trump, blasted the president for having “no good intentions,” and declared that “he needs to be humiliated.”

In an interview on the podcast “Rumble With Michael Moore,” De Niro said “it’s kind of like being in an abusive relationship, you don’t know what’s going to happen, you don’t feel safe.”

“He has no good intentions,” he added.

The interview was posted by Mediaite.

“I gave him the benefit of the doubt” after his 2016 election, De Niro said of Trump. “There has not been one thing about this person that has been redeeming, as far as I can see. Nothing.”

“For the Republicans who have fallen in line with him… it’s beyond disgrace. Shame on all of them,” he said. “They’re supposed to stand up for what’s right… and they’re not doing that.”

During the interview, De Niro said that although he once mused about punching Trump in the face, he didn’t mean it literally.

“I’d like to see a bag of s**t right in his face,” he said. “Hit him right in the face like that, and let the picture go all over the world. He needs to be humiliated. He needs to be confronted and humiliated by whoever his opponent is.”

De Niro said Trump’s ultimate opponent in 2020 has “to stand up to him.”

“They don’t have to do it in an obvious physical way, but they have to have the formidability to confront him and to put him in his place, because the people have to see that, to see him be humiliated,” he said.