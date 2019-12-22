Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen (MD) said Sunday on “Face the Nation” that Speaker Pelosi is ‘doing the right thing’ by withholding articles of impeachment and dictating to the Senate how to conduct the trial.

“Speaker Pelosi is doing exactly the right thing. She is focusing a spotlight on the need to have fair trial in the United States Senate,” Van Hollen said.

The Democrats voted on party line to impeach president Trump on two separate articles of impeachment without naming any crimes.

Speaker Pelosi refused to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate unless they bow to her demands.

“We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side,” Pelosi told reporters after the party-line vote in the House. “And I would hope that that will be soon. … So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us. So hopefully it will be fair. And when we see what that is, we’ll send our managers.”

Pelosi is a tyrant who believes she is in charge of the Senate.

The Constitution is absolutely clear about the Senate’s authority. Article I, Section 3 says: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments,” Breitbart’s Joel Pollak wrote.

